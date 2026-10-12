Want Passive Income for Life? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

One type of stock will reward you no matter which direction the major indexes take, and that's the dividend stock. These companies share the wealth with investors by paying them a specific amount on a predetermined basis, for example, quarterly or annually. This passive income can be a major plus for your portfolio during difficult market times, as it may at least partially compensate for any declines. And during better days, dividend payments offer you an extra boost. Holding on to these stocks for the long term is key, as this allows you to truly benefit from these payments, adding to the value of your portfolio year after year.

If you want this passive income for life, it's a great idea to carefully select companies that have proven their commitment to dividend payments and dividend growth, and you will find these players on the Dividend Kings list. These are companies that have lifted their dividend payments for at least 50 straight years. This shows that rewarding shareholders is important to them. With this in mind, let's check out two dividend stocks, both Dividend Kings, to buy now and never sell.

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