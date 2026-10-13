Want Passive Income for Life? Here Are 4 Beaten-Down Consumer Stocks to Buy Now.

Building passive income that lasts a lifetime does not require buying stocks at their highs. It requires buying durable businesses at depressed prices, then letting decades of dividend history do the heavy lifting. For this list, I picked stocks that have dipped.

A stock that has fallen 20% or more in a single year often comes with a dividend yield that has risen in step, and when that business has a long record of paying through recessions, inflation spikes, and changing consumer habits, the sell-off becomes an entry point rather than a warning sign.

Consumer stocks, by the nature of how their businesses operate, tend to fall into this category more than any other sector. These four consumer stocks, each down sharply this year, come with exactly that kind of track record.

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