|
20.08.2022 17:30:00
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
There are lots of ways to start making passive income. One of the easiest is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. There are lots of options. Some of the favorites of our passive-income-loving contributors are STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Here's why they think these stocks are surefire ways to collect a steady stream of passive income. Brent Nyitray (STORE Capital): STORE Capital is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on single tenant operation real estate (the acronym for the company's name), usually under the triple-net lease arrangement. Most leases are gross leases, which require the landlord to pay for things like taxes, maintenance, and insurance, similar to an apartment lease. The tenant is responsible for the rent and not much else. Triple-net leases require the tenant to handle these ancillary costs. These leases are generally long term and contain periodic increases based on an inflation index. Almost 77% of STORE Capital's leases expire after 2031. Since these leases are longer term, it allows certainty both on the REIT side and the tenant side.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!