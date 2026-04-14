Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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14.04.2026 08:13:00
Want Passive Income That Grows? This Is the Ultimate Stock to Buy With $1,000.
When I think of passive-income stocks, I picture businesses that are boring and slow. Utilities. REITs. Assets that offer investors appealing yields, but little else.Mondelēz International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is a different kind of income play, and I think it's one of the most misunderstood stocks in the consumer goods space right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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