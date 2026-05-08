The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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08.05.2026 10:00:00
Want Reliable Income No Matter What the Market Does? Start With These 3 High-Yield Stocks.
The stock market may have soared 15% from its late-March low to its recently reached record high. But inflation is still rising, economic growth remains anemic, and stocks are wildly expensive. You don't want to blindly jump on the bullish bandwagon here, simply because there's no certainty about what's next.To this end, if you feel compelled to dial back some of your exposure to risky growth names and set your portfolio up for some solid, reliable income for whatever's coming down the pike, here are three high-yield dividend stocks to consider.Given all the aforementioned potential problems with the economy, stepping into a stake in Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) seems like a risky bet. The company's proven otherwise though, performing well when it seemingly shouldn't have and supporting its rising dividends with rising earnings growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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