Want Rising Dividend Income? Buy Hershey Stock

With the possibility of a recession still on the table in the next year, it would be wise for investors to pick quality dividend stocks. These resilient companies all have at least one factor in common: they sell essential products and/or services that have strong name recognition among consumers.The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) arguably fits this profile. Here's why the stock is a sweet pick that should be on the radar of dividend growth investors.Hershey's $48 billion market capitalization earns it the distinction of being the second largest confectioner in the world behind Mondelez International's (NASDAQ: MDLZ) with its market cap of $89 billion. Hershey's market share is second in the U.S. snacking category and second to none in the U.S. confection category. These leading category positions are because of the company's world-renowned brands, such as the eponymous Hershey chocolate, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, Twizzlers licorice, and Skinny Pop popcorn. Continue reading