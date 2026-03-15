Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
15.03.2026 12:15:00
Want Safe Dividend Income in 2026 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
One of the challenges for income investors is finding high-yield dividend stocks that are a safe bet to keep growing and paying out a high dividend.Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business development companies (BDCs) are mandated to pay out big dividends, but because of the specialty nature of these stocks and how sensitive they are to macroeconomic forces, the dividends can be unreliable for many of them, particularly those with double-digit yields, though certainly not all.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!