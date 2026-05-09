Safe Aktie

Safe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.05.2026 16:30:00

Want Safe Dividend Income in 2026 and Beyond? Invest in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock.

Success with investing in high-yield dividend stocks can often be elusive. After all, high yield can often signal high risk, whether that's a high risk of a dividend cut or of negative developments driving share price declines that vastly exceed quarterly dividends and distributions.However, among the scores of stocks with forward yields of 5% or more, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) stands out as a relatively safe and steady choice for income investors.Between its strong dividend growth track record and its game plan to capitalize on industry growth opportunities, it checks many important boxes for yield-focused investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Safe

mehr Nachrichten