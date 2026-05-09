Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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09.05.2026 16:30:00
Want Safe Dividend Income in 2026 and Beyond? Invest in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock.
Success with investing in high-yield dividend stocks can often be elusive. After all, high yield can often signal high risk, whether that's a high risk of a dividend cut or of negative developments driving share price declines that vastly exceed quarterly dividends and distributions.However, among the scores of stocks with forward yields of 5% or more, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) stands out as a relatively safe and steady choice for income investors.Between its strong dividend growth track record and its game plan to capitalize on industry growth opportunities, it checks many important boxes for yield-focused investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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