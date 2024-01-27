|
27.01.2024 12:02:00
Want Safe Income? This Stock Raised Its Dividend in the Last 3 Recessions.
The big attraction of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) today is probably its huge 7.4% distribution yield. But a high yield alone isn't enough to make this midstream giant a buy in the economically sensitive energy industry. That said, its 25-year streak of annual distribution increases might be a good reason to own it if you are the type of investor that wants a safe income stream. Here's what you need to know.Recessions are a part of the business cycle, and there's nothing you can do to avoid them. The best you can hope for is to own stocks that are resilient during these deep economic pullbacks. There are any number of ways to assess a company's ability to withstand a recession, but for dividend investors, a simple one is to examine their dividend history. Simply put, you want to own businesses that have a history of increasing their dividends in both good and bad markets. As noted, Enterprise has a pretty strong track record on that front.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.