The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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25.04.2026 11:15:00
Want Safe Income While the Market Wobbles? Buy This Dividend Stock With $5,000.
Amid geopolitical turmoil and struggles with affordability, some investors may be looking to de-emphasize growth in favor of stable dividend stocks. This may make sense as such stocks tend to sell recession-resistant products, and the responsibility of maintaining a dividend tends to engender more conservative management.Such conditions describe the stock of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). The parent company of store chains like TJ Maxx, Marshall's, and Home Goods has quietly amassed growth and maintained a rising dividend as the likes of Nvidia and Amazon claimed much of the attention.Now, with the market possibly turning cautious, investors may want to invest an amount like $5,000 in a retail stock like TJX. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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