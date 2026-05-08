Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.05.2026 21:34:00
Want SpaceX Stock Before the IPO? These 3 Plays Give You a Back Door In.
After years of anticipation, privately held SpaceX finally has plans to go public. The Elon Musk-backed space exploration company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, and investors expect it to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in early June. Although SpaceX is reportedly allocating a large portion of the offering to retail investors, the opportunity for everyday investors to add exposure already exists.Here are three publicly traded companies that already own -- or are set to own -- SpaceX stock: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and EchoStar(NASDAQ: SATS).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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