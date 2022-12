Want the Gift that Keeps on Giving? Buy These 5 Stocks in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend-paying stocks are the gift that keeps on giving. These companies give their investors steady dividend income that they can use to buy more stocks or pay their bills.However, some dividend stocks are extra generous. They give their investors more money almost every quarter.Five companies that have a history of lavishing their investors with more dividend income are Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). This makes them great stocks to buy to enjoy the gift of more dividend income throughout the year.Continue reading