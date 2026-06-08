Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 10:15:00
Want to Avoid SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI? Buy This Low-Cost Vanguard ETF.
The highly anticipated SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is right around the corner. The company plans to raise $75 billion at a nearly $1.77 trillion valuation, making it the largest IPO in history. What's more, Anthropic is now expected to IPO ahead of OpenAI, with both artificial intelligence (AI) giants expected to go public later this year.But some investors may be concerned that these high-profile companies are overvalued. Or at least, would prefer to evaluate them on public markets rather than dive in headfirst right away.New rules by the Nasdaq-100 (which tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq exchange) will expedite the inclusion of megacap companies into the indexes. That means some index funds and passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could soon be buying SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI in droves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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