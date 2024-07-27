|
27.07.2024 12:56:00
Want to Be a 401(k) Millionaire? 3 Tips All Retirees Should Know
One of the best ways to make sure you're as financially prepared for retirement as possible is using retirement accounts. If you're going to be saving and investing for retirement (which you should be), you might as well get tax breaks along the way -- it's a two-for-one you can't beat.The most popular retirement account is a 401(k), mainly because it's offered through employers and allows you to passively put money away without much thought. As people set their retirement savings goals, with $1 million being a common target, it's common to wonder if it can be done with only your 401(k).Simply put, for many people, the answer is yes. Here are three things you should know about becoming a 401(k) millionaire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!