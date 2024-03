Want to Be a 401(k) Millionaire? 7 Tips You Should Know

More Americans had balances of $1 million or more in their 401(k) plans than ever before in 2023, according to Fidelity Investments. The company, one of the biggest providers of employer retirement plans, recently released data that revealed the number of its 401(k) accounts with at least $1 million totaled close to 422,000 at the end of last year. Whether your retirement plan is with Fidelity or another company, joining the ranks of wealthy individuals could be a real possibility. Want to be a 401(k) millionaire? Here are seven tips you should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel