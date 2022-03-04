|
04.03.2022 17:23:00
Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now
Contrarian investing isn't for everyone. It's emotionally difficult to buy shares of a company that everyone else is ditching as quickly as possible, especially given that it might take years before your contrarian hunch is proven true -- if it ever is. But, for those who can stomach it, contrarianism can provide significant gains to your portfolio. On that note, there's a contrarian thesis for Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) brewing thanks to its worse-than-expected earnings report for 2021. Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. And that isn't the only thing making it worth a look, so let's investigate in a bit more detail to see why it might be a great counterintuitive pick.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
