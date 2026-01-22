:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
22.01.2026 20:11:00
Want to Be a Millionaire? Buy This ETF and Never Sell.
As Warren Buffett has said, it isn't necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results. Although it's certainly possible to use individual stocks to build wealth, it isn't the only way. A low-cost index fund that simply tracks the performance of the entire U.S. stock market can be a surprisingly strong and reliable way to grow your portfolio.One great example is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), which, as the name implies, invests in an index that is designed to represent the entire U.S. stock market. Here's what you need to know about this ETF and why it can be such a smart choice to buy and hold forever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
