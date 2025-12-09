:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.12.2025 10:15:00
Want to Be a Multimillionaire? Buy This ETF and Never Sell.
Many people have the financial goal of saving $1 million (or more) for their retirement. But it's difficult to know where to get started or how to achieve such a large sum of money.The good news that the path toward a multimillionaire portfolio isn't complicated. While accumulating that much money isn't easy, the investment strategy is straightforward: Contribute substantial sums of money every month, for many years, into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).Here's why the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: VO) is one of the best places to invest your money if you want to retire a multimillionaire without needing to pick individual stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!