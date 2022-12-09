|
09.12.2022 15:45:00
Want to Be Ready For a New Bull Market? Do These 3 Things Soon
With the financial media starting to discuss rumblings of a new bull market on the way, investors owe it to themselves to prepare. But what is there to do in anticipation of the possibility that the stock market could resume its upward climb? Three basic things are particularly important to do, so let's take a few minutes and think about each.Bull markets see a rising tide of share prices that buoys both conservative investments and more speculative ones. If you think there's a bull market on the horizon, it could make sense to buy shares of companies that are likely to be buoyed more strongly as you might have to pay more if you wait. That means taking inventory of the somewhat riskier options on the table and making a plan for buying them, provided that your portfolio is already adequately diversified and you can afford to invest the money for years without needing it. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.