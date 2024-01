Want to Beat the Average Stock Market Return? Here Are 10 Stocks to Help

The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index has delivered a gain of 67,036% (including dividends) since it was established in 1957. That translates to an average annual return of 10.2%, compounded. That's more than twice the return investors could earn if they held cash right now, even with interest rates at a 15-year high. But, historically, investors who purchased specific individual stocks have far outperformed the return of the S&P 500. I'm going to share 10 stocks that have crushed the index since their initial public offering (IPO), and they have the potential to help you beat the market going forward, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel