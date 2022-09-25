|
25.09.2022 11:22:00
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) stock is down 1% in 2022. While that might not seem like anything to write home about, it's still more than a 14% outperformance versus the Dow Jones Industrial index, which is down by double digits this year. Moreover, there's reason to believe Raytheon could deliver solid returns for investors in the coming years. There are three arguments for including Raytheon stock in a portfolio:The arguments above were all strengthened by recent commentary from assorted industrial company leaders. Starting with aviation demand, Raytheon's commercial aerospace-focused businesses (Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney) sell into the original equipment market (OEM) and the aftermarket. The major aircraft manufacturers (including Boeing and Airbus) don't have problems with their backlogs; they have problems delivering on them. For example, Boeing is struggling to stabilize 737 MAX production at 31 a month, let alone increase it. With a backlog of more than three thousand 737s, there's a dire need to increase production. Continue reading
