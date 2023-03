Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy This Blue Chip Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most popular stock market indexes out there is the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It contains some of the most widely recognized businesses in the world, such as Nike, Coca-Cola, and Walmart, and has produced a total return of 50% and 182% over the past five- and 10-year periods. This is no doubt a safe place to park your capital in the world of public equities. However, if you're one who likes to pick individual companies to put money into, the objective is likely that you are trying to beat a specific index. In other words, if your primary goal is to beat the Dow Jones, it would be wise to consider buying Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a top blue chip stock. Here's why. Continue reading