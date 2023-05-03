|
03.05.2023 14:15:00
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy This Blue Chip Stock
If you're an active investor, you probably follow the three major indices that track the stock market. Of course, there's the Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 large, blue-chip stocks from across all sectors of the economy. Then there's the S&P 500, a broader index of 500 companies, and finally there's the Nasdaq Composite, which tracks the stocks on the Nasdaq exchange and tends to be more oriented toward tech companies.Often, investors will buy index funds that follow these indices. But there's another intriguing choice they might also consider: investing in the company that manages two of the indices. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), long known for rating companies, also oversees the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices. It has some other attractive businesses, too, and it actually navigated the downturn better than all three indices.Let's dig in and see if it's still a good investment now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
