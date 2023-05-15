Want to Beat the Dow Jones? This Blue Chip Stock Could Be the Answer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Blue chip stocks are shares in companies with impressive performance over decades that has given them a burnished reputation among their customers as well as the stock market.These industry leaders have the scale and business chops to weather economic cycles and offer shareholders stability they might find elusive among more volatile growth stocks. Many blue chips are household names, many are not. One of them that probably isn't in most households -- but that helps to deliver products from other blue chip companies to your home -- is Prologis (NYSE: PLD).Prologis is the world's largest owner of warehouse space, and a great example of a well-established, financially sound, and growing operation. It offers blue chip opportunities for both share price appreciation and dividend growth -- which, together, form the key metric known as total return.