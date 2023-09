Want to Become a Better Investor? Be More Like Billionaire Bill Ackman and Get Investing Advice From a Fisherman

The wide-open spaces of Tierra del Fuego are a long ways from the hustle and bustle of New York City. Down at the bottom of South America, you'll see more wild guanacos than people in stuffy business attire. It's clearly not the place that you'd expect to find a new analyst for your hedge fund. But when billionaire Bill Ackman stepped into those crisp, Argentine river waters back in 2004, that's exactly what he found in his fly fishing guide Oliver White.This is more than just a heart-warming story to put a smile on your face. When Ackman hired White as an analyst for Pershing Square Capital Management, he may have provided investors with his best lesson yet on how to make money in the stock market. According to investing great Warren Buffett, success in investing is not about being smart (which I find comforting, but I digress). Buffett says, "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." Couple this saying with another Buffett quote: "It's an easy game, if you can control your emotions."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel