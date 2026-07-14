Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
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14.07.2026 18:45:00
Want to Buy ETFs With Samsung and SK Hynix? These 2 ETFs Can Deliver.
Two of South Korea's largest and most prominent companies are leading the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNLF) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) sell some of the world's most in-demand semiconductors and memory chips that are essential for building AI data centers.Last week, SK Hynix made its debut on the Nasdaq, where it quickly raised $26.5 billion from U.S.-based investors. In June, Samsung and SK Hynix led a group of companies that announced about $880 billion in new investment to build chips and data centers in South Korea, reflecting strong expectations for future demand for their products.Buying individual shares of SK Hynix stock on the Nasdaq or investing in Samsung shares through over-the-counter (OTC) markets is one way into the South Korean AI trade. But if you'd rather own these international AI stocks as part of a more diversified portfolio, several low-cost international ETFs offer exposure to these popular AI memory stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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