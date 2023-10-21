|
21.10.2023 15:05:00
Want to Buy Meta Platforms Stock? Be Prepared for a Bumpy Ride
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has benefited from increased ad activity on its platform. The company has been delivering some improved growth numbers of late, and investors have become bullish on the tech stock this year. Shares of the company are up almost 160% year to date.But before you think about jumping on this bandwagon, you should prepare yourself for some volatility in the future. This could prove to be a risky stock to add to your portfolio right now.The big problem with Meta always leads back to the metaverse and its Reality Labs business. It doesn't generate much money, and it may never be a significant part of the company's operations. So far this year, the company's Family of Apps segment, which includes popular social media apps Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has generated over $60 billion in revenue. Reality Labs, by comparison, has brought in $616 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
