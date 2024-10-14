|
14.10.2024 10:28:00
Want to Buy Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple? Consider This Vanguard Growth ETF
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is home to 500 different companies, but it's weighted by market capitalization, which means the largest names in the index have a greater influence over its performance than the smallest.Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft are the top three companies in the S&P 500, with a combined market cap of $9.8 trillion, which represents 19.7% of the index. Nvidia stock, for example, was up 156% through the first half of 2024, which accounted for one-third of the entire 15% gain in the S&P 500. In other words, investors who don't have America's tech giants in their portfolio are probably underperforming the broader market. But there's a simple way to buy them without having to predict which ones might deliver the best returns from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie niedriger: Goldman reduziert Ziel für Microsoft (dpa-AFX)
|
10.10.24
|Bericht: OpenAI rechnet mit jahrelangen Verlusten (dpa-AFX)
|
08.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Microsoft von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|OpenAI erhält Milliardenfinanzierung: Microsoft und NVIDIA unter den Investoren (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)