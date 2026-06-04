Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.06.2026 10:04:00
Want to Buy SpaceX on IPO Day? Here's How.
One of the most anticipated stock market events of the year may be happening in a matter of days. I'm talking about the SpaceX initial public offering. Aiming for a valuation of almost $2 trillion, this Elon Musk company may complete the biggest IPO ever.Investors might be excited by the sheer size of the operation, but also by SpaceX's presence in three high-growth businesses: space launches, satellite-based internet, and artificial intelligence (AI). And investors also could be intrigued by the leadership of Musk, who is known for innovation and ambitious goals -- for example, as chief of Tesla, Musk aims to commercialize fully autonomous vehicles.All of this means that all eyes may be on the SpaceX IPO as it unfolds. But how do you participate in this major investing event? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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