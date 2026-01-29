Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
29.01.2026 13:45:00
Want to Buy the Dip on Software Tech Stocks Like Palantir, Microsoft, and Oracle? Consider This BlackRock ETF.
Last year, technology outperformed the other 10 sectors of the stock market and the S&P 500, delivering a 24.7% total return. A lot of those gains were driven by semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research, and Applied Materials.In fact, software stocks, which used to be a driving force of tech-sector gains, are in a downturn amid investor concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will disrupt the industry, especially the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Investors looking for a catch-all way to buy the dip on software stocks may want to consider an exchange-traded fund (ETF).Here's why BlackRock's iShares Expanded Tech Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV) has been beaten down, why it is distinctly different from a broader tech ETF like the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: IYW), and why investors specifically looking to buy the dip in software stocks may want to take a closer look at the fund.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!