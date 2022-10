Want to Buy the Dip? This Real Estate Stock Is a Smart Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Times are hard in the stock market, and it's hard to say when they'll get better. But bear in mind that this kind of beatdown is also prime time for identifying good candidates to buy for the inevitable turnaround.One that I'm keen on is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE). This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns essential medical research and lab campuses across the U.S. It's the kind of space this is that really helps make it a smart buy for the long run.Alexandria caters to the life sciences industry and other tech-heavy clients at what it calls innovation clusters in its hometown of San Diego, as well as the Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C., markets, and North Carolina's Research Triangle.Continue reading