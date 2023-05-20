|
20.05.2023 16:05:00
Want to Cash In on Artificial Intelligence? These AI Stocks Will Pay Immediate Dividends
The launch of ChatGPT has generated a lot of buzz, making artificial intelligence (AI) one of the hottest topics in the business and investment world. Many companies are seeking to learn how to leverage AI's power to grow their businesses.Investors are pouring into AI stocks, hoping to cash in on the frenzy. However, many AI stocks will likely never live up to the hype. Because of that, investors should consider companies with AI upside that haven't yet gotten caught up in the hype. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are under-the-radar AI stocks. Adding to their appeal is that both pay dividends, enabling investors to immediately generate income from companies starting to capitalize on the AI megatrend.Equinix is a data center real estate investment trust (REIT). Those facilities will be increasingly crucial to supporting AI because companies will need space to store all the data used to train and run their AI programs.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!