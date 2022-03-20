|
20.03.2022 12:15:00
Want to Contribute to Your 2021 Roth IRA? There's Still Time
If you dropped the ball on your retirement goals last year, you still have time to make up for it. The IRS will allow you to contribute to an individual retirement account (IRA) up until the tax filing deadline, and that includes the Roth IRA.Before you make a move, however, make sure you are qualified to make direct contributions to this type of account. You'll have to pay a penalty for excess contributions if you contribute too much money. Here's what you need to know if you want to stash some cash away in a Roth IRA before the deadline. Most filers will have until April 18 to get their last-minute contributions in the account.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
