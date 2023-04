Want to Contribute to Your 2022 Roth IRA? There's Still Time.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you missed out on retirement contributions last year, don't sweat it. You still have time to contribute to a 2022 Roth IRA (individual retirement account) up until the tax-filing deadline, which is April 18, 2023. Having a healthy Roth IRA balance can pay off during retirement. All the money in your account will be 100% tax-free after you meet the requirements. The clock is ticking, so make sure you act fast if you want to beef up your 2022 Roth IRA before your window of opportunity closes. You won't be able to turn back the hands of time and make prior-year contributions later.