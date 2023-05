Want to Delay Social Security? Here Are 3 Perks for Claiming Benefits Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no single age for signing up for Social Security. Rather, once you turn 62, you can sign up at any point.You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. FRA is 67 if you were born in 1960 or any time after.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading