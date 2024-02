Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $33,000 in These 3 Stocks.

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools in helping investors battle inflation in the long run. They can provide you with a recurring source of income that (ideally) rises over time and helps build up your wealth. Three stocks that pay more than double the S&P 500 average yield of 1.5% and that could be great places to invest in right now include Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). If you can afford to invest $33,000, here's how you can spread that out over these three stocks to generate at least $2,000 in annual dividends.Telecom giant Verizon Communications pays an incredibly high yield of 6.4% right now, which is far higher than normal for this top dividend stock. Investing $15,000 into the stock would mean you can expect to collect $970 annually from the dividend Verizon pays. Verizon has also increased its dividend payments for 17 consecutive years, which is the longest streak in the U.S. telecom industry. The company's CEO believes that the stock is a potential substitute for bonds given its reliable dividend income. That suggests that if interest rate cuts happen this year, Verizon's stock could be in high demand as investors potentially pivot from bonds into dividend stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel