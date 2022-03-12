Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime right-hand man, recently predicted that over the next 100 years, inflation will cause fiat currency (that is, government-issued currency) to plummet to zero. Munger's track record speaks for itself, so people tend to listen whenever he has something to say about markets or the economy. These comments are noteworthy given the current economic environment, with soaring inflation grabbing headlines and hurting consumers' pockets. But from an investment perspective, people have a worthwhile option in front of them to place a bet with Munger's comments in mind. It's the world's top cryptocurrency, an asset that he has publicly eschewed. But I think that if you're looking for the opportunity to build life-changing wealth, then you should seriously consider Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Continue reading