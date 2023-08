Want to Get Richer? 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip, and 1 to Sell.

The stock market is in recovery mode in 2023, and the technology sector is leading the way with the Nasdaq -100 index jumping 38% so far. Still, many individual tech stocks remain down heavily from relatively recent all-time highs. That's because high inflation and rising interest rates sucked the air out of so many fast-growing companies. This lack of widespread recovery spells opportunity for investors, but not all beaten-down stocks are created equal. While some represent potential great value, others might never recover. So it's crucial to be selective. After all, generating long-term wealth isn't just about picking winners, it's also about avoiding the metaphorical landmines that sometimes come with investing.With that in mind, here's one unstoppable growth stock to buy, and one to sell. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel