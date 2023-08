Want to Get Richer? 2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

The S&P 500 index had a strong first half of 2023 and has gained over 17.5% so far this year -- mainly driven by an artificial intelligence-fueled stock rally and easing inflation. The U.S. economy has also proved resilient and posted an unexpected 2.4% year-over-year growth rate in the second quarter, driven by a 7.7% year-over-year jump in business investment (excluding housing).Against this backdrop, several analysts believe (with varying degrees of caution and optimism) that Wall Street now may be in the early stages of a bull market, especially since the S&P 500 has rallied by more than 20% from its October 2022 low.Investors looking to capitalize on the momentum of this bull rally should consider opening small positions in two AI stocks: Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here's why. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel