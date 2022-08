Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Buy low, sell high" is what we all try to do as investors. Even when stocks are soaring, it's our belief that we'll be able to sell them at an even higher price sometime in the future. But stocks have stumbled this year. While they've recovered a little of their lost ground, the S&P 500 is still down 10% year to date, or still officially in correction territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is off 17%.A low price alone doesn't make a stock a buy -- it needs a business that offers potential to grow to justify the discount -- but it's not a bad place to begin your search. For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading