Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 highlighted the importance of holding stocks for the long term. The stock market is subject to short-term ups and downs. However, savvy investors recognize this and do not abandon good growth stocks. Resilient businesses can weather temporary storms while striving for better long-term growth. Here are two such companies that are on their way to success if investors are willing to wait for them to reach their full potential.Virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) experienced some exceptional gains during the worst of the pandemic. Through the lockdown, patients had no choice but to use telemedicine visits. When the pandemic subsided and hospitals reopened, investors expected telehealth services would no longer be in demand and dumped the company's stock, causing it to plummet.Continue reading