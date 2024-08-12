|
12.08.2024 13:00:00
Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Recent market volatility has highlighted the importance of investing in stable growth stocks. Companies with reliable businesses and roles in consistently expanding industries can offer considerable stock growth over the long term. And tech is one of the best sectors to find such companies. It is known for its ever-expanding nature and benefits from consistent demand for upgrades to various software and hardware offerings.The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite has risen around 110% over the last five years and 280% over the last decade. Lucrative markets like consumer tech, digital advertising, cloud computing, and AI have driven growth and will likely continue to do so for decades.The Nasdaq has dipped 10% over the last month due to a tech sell-off, as disappointing economic reports have concerned Wall Street. However, past trends suggest current headwinds are only temporary. Tech remains a high-growth industry that has much to offer long-term-minded investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
