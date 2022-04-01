|
Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Generally speaking, I don't place too much weight on valuation, at least not initially. If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. From that point forward, my goal is to build the position by adding more shares at successively lower valuations.On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs. Of course, that hurts if you're a shareholder like me, but it also creates a buying opportunity. Both stocks look relatively cheap right now.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
