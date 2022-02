Want to Get Richer? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you want to get richer over the next decade or longer, the best strategy is to simply start investing. From 1927 to 2018, the chances of making money were heavily stacked in the long-term investor's favor: Over a one-year holding period, the chance of positive returns were just 73% of the time. Ten-year periods during this timeframe, however, had a 94% chance of producing a positive return. With time in the market proving better than a strategy of timing the market, it would be beneficial for any new investor to become a lifelong investor as early as possible. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) could potentially provide incredible returns over the long term, which is why investors looking to get richer should consider these two companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading