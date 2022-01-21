Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a recent pullback, the crypto market has still generated incredible wealth. In fact, the collective value of all crypto assets totals about $2 trillion, up about 100% during the past year and almost 800% in the past two years. After that unprecedented performance, it makes sense for risk-tolerant investors to allocate a portion of their portfolios to this emerging asset class.Of course, there are thousands of different cryptocurrencies, dozens of which look like worthwhile investments. But unfortunately, there is no magic formula that will help you separate the good ideas from the bad. Instead, the best course of action is to look for crypto assets that have some type of competitive advantage. For instance, Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has gained popularity in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency. And both look like smart additions to a well-diversified portfolio.Here's what you should know.Continue reading