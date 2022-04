Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People save money for many reasons, but planning for retirement is among the most common. We all want to be financially independent, and investing in the stock market is a great way to achieve that goal. Over the last 30 years, the S&P 500 has produced an 8.6% annualized return. At that pace, if you invest $150 weekly in an S&P 500 ETF, you would have over $1 million in three decades. And with a diversified portfolio of individual stocks, you could do even better.With that in mind, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Block (NYSE: SQ) look like smart stocks to buy and hold until you retire. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading