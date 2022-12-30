Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Corporate warfare is a thing; staying on top of the metaphorical mountain is hard, especially in the technology sector, where innovation and competition are constantly nipping at your heels. But it's not impossible. Technology leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) have enjoyed years of dominance and are still going strong.Their businesses carry lucrative profit margins, massive size, and fortress-like balance sheets with billions of dollars in cash at their disposal. Despite falling 30% (Microsoft) and 40% (Alphabet) from their highs, they're too large to duplicate their historical returns. However, you can buy both names today and hold them indefinitely, and here is what makes them the ultimate buy-and-hold stocks.Microsoft began when the personal computer went mainstream. Today, it's a massive conglomerate doing more than $200 billion in annual revenue across multiple business units, including personal and professional software, cloud computing, gaming, and more. Windows operating software goes back to the mid-1980s and still dominates the personal computer market today, a testament to Microsoft's excellence over the years.Continue reading