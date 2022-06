Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock prices, particularly for growth stocks don't always reflect the value of a company's fundamentals. As stocks continue to take a massive hit, investors must be able to discern whether a stock is truly a lost cause or sentiment investors are missing out on long-term fundamental value. Buying stocks of companies with strong foundations and promising financials at a bargain price is a smart investment strategy. I have just the right two in mind to help investors make some good money a few years down the line.Healthcare company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is a leader in the telehealth business now . The coronavirus pandemic boosted its stock from $83 in 2020 to $300 in mid-2021. But investors' concern over whether demand for telehealth services could sustain as in-person activity resumes and vaccines become widespread has pulled down its stock this year. Despite these worries, Teladoc is a growing company with outstanding long-term prospects.Another such rising stock is cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which is aggressively expanding and close to generating $1 billion in revenue this year. Let's take a look at how these two top stocks can make you rich over time.Continue reading