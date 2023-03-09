|
09.03.2023 14:00:00
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
You don't need to have a lot of cash on hand to start investing in the stock market. Even if you've only got a few hundred dollars to put to work, there are still plenty of wonderful companies that you can add to your portfolio, particularly in a time where most brokerages allow investors to purchase fractional shares of just about any business. Remember, price doesn't tell you anything about a stock other than what the market values it at during a given point in time. A "cheap" or "expensive" share price alone shouldn't be the reason you buy a stock. However, if you're looking for stocks to buy right now for less than $120 a pop, here are two names to consider with wonderful businesses that look well-positioned to deliver growth and returns for investors in the years ahead. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is one of the leading makers of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the world. As of the end of 2022, 1.7 million people globally were using its CGM products. Furthermore, the company generated about 40% of all CGM-related revenue worldwide last year. Continue reading
