Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

There are some stocks that you can buy with an almost guarantee that they'll provide consistent gains over the long term. The tech industry is a particularly good place to find such investment opportunities, thanks to the ever-developing nature of the sector. As a result, tech behemoths such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are attractive options, with both companies leading multiple high-growth markets. Apple's stock has risen 301% in the last five years, as it has climbed to the top of consumer tech with the immense popularity of its products. Meanwhile, Microsoft shares aren't far behind, soaring 220% in the same period thanks to the dominance of its software offerings.These companies have a long history of reliable stock growth and are making promising moves to expand into new areas of tech.